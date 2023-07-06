SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Short Interest Update

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 109,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SAI.TECH Global Stock Down 6.2 %

SAI opened at $1.37 on Thursday. SAI.TECH Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAI.TECH Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAI.TECH Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SAI.TECH Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAI.TECH Global Company Profile

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

