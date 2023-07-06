Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) and Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Financial Survey

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) and Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yamato shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Saia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Saia and Yamato, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saia 1 6 8 0 2.47 Yamato 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Saia presently has a consensus price target of $313.69, indicating a potential downside of 6.70%. Given Saia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Saia is more favorable than Yamato.

This table compares Saia and Yamato’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saia $2.79 billion 3.19 $357.42 million $13.27 25.34 Yamato N/A N/A N/A $82.14 0.22

Saia has higher revenue and earnings than Yamato. Yamato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Saia and Yamato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saia 12.69% 23.07% 16.46% Yamato N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Saia beats Yamato on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saia

Saia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. and changed its name to Saia, Inc. in July 2006. Saia, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services, such as door-to-door parcel delivery and posting services. Its BIZ-Logistics segment provides intercompany logistics services to B2B supply-chain management market. The company's Home Convenience segment offers lifestyle support services, including moving and household effects delivery services. Its e-Business segment provides information services comprising ASP services and information systems development for business markets. The company's Financial segment offers settlement and collection services to customers and business customers. Its Autoworks segment provides vehicle maintenance and fuel supply services for transport companies. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

