Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Free Report) is one of 377 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Santhera Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -0.50 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors $112.86 million -$10.91 million 19.93

Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Santhera Pharmaceuticals. Santhera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors -10,449.88% -65.85% -20.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.2% of Santhera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santhera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors 768 1468 4224 41 2.54

Santhera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,782.35%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 104.83%. Given Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Santhera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Santhera Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its clinical stage pipeline also comprises Lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil that treats congenital muscular dystrophies. The company also out-licenses outside North America and France rights to its approved product, Raxone (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

