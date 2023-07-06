Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $169.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.81.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $111.89 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

