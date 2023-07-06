Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $1,375,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total value of $1,365,039.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $1,327,460.28.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $1,392,893.82.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,489,890.39.

On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $1,414,320.42.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total value of $176.59.

On Monday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $1,565,939.06.

On Thursday, May 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $1,383,839.10.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04.

On Friday, April 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $1,273,752.18.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $172.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

