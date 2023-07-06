Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Decreases By 19.3%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altisource Asset Management

In other Altisource Asset Management news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,537,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 13.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Altisource Asset Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

AAMC opened at $58.24 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

