Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Rises By 28.0%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance
Shares of TAKOF stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Drone Delivery Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.
About Drone Delivery Canada
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Drone Delivery Canada
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.