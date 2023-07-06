Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Rises By 28.0%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TAKOF stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Drone Delivery Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

