Short Interest in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Grows By 23.5%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SABRP stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. Sabre has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $106.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $67.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.625 dividend. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sabre by 2,218.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 48,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Sabre by 16.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth about $4,667,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

