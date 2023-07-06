Short Interest in Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Rises By 21.3%

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sawai Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGHF opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Sawai Group has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00.

About Sawai Group

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan and the United States. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, granules, capsules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, chemotherapeutic agents, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

