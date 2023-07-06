Short Interest in UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Decreases By 21.5%

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,198,900 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 2,801,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
UnipolSai Assicurazioni Price Performance
Shares of UNPLF opened at C$3.02 on Thursday. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.86.
UnipolSai Assicurazioni Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UnipolSai Assicurazioni
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for UnipolSai Assicurazioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnipolSai Assicurazioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.