Short Interest in UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Decreases By 21.5%

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,198,900 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 2,801,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni Price Performance

Shares of UNPLF opened at C$3.02 on Thursday. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.86.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni Company Profile

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. operates as an insurance company in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It provides non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle third-party liabilities (TPL); sea, lake, and river; land vehicle hulls; accident and health; fire and other damage to property; general TPL; and other products.

