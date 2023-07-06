Short Interest in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Declines By 19.8%

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 74,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.82 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 32.98% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

In related news, Chairman David D. Dallas acquired 20,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $454,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,159,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $215,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David D. Dallas bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $454,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,767,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,159,372.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 423.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNTY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.