Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Decreases By 21.3%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of VEXTF stock opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. Vext Science has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

