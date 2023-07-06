Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Decreases By 21.3%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Vext Science Price Performance
Shares of VEXTF stock opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. Vext Science has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.
Vext Science Company Profile
