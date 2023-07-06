Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sierra Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Peoples Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.63, indicating a potential upside of 34.27%. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.31%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 21.29% 11.62% 0.98% Peoples Bancorp 27.87% 13.75% 1.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $152.59 million 1.66 $33.66 million $2.32 7.26 Peoples Bancorp $348.39 million 2.17 $101.29 million $3.71 7.15

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Sierra Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company's loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. It also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It also offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; third-party insurance administration; insurance premium financing; commercial and technology equipment leasing; fiduciary and trust; underwriting, origination, and servicing of equipment leases, and equipment financing agreements; and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit, retirement, and health care plan administration services. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; insurance premium finance lending and lease financing services; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing, and person-to-person payment processing services. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

