Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $13.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.32. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 106.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 507,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

