Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $10.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirty have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $340,834.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,046,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,430,234 shares of company stock worth $14,190,940 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Snap Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.