Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $10.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirty have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.27.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $340,834.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,046,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,430,234 shares of company stock worth $14,190,940 in the last 90 days.
Shares of SNAP opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $16.55.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
