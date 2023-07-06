Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Sells $36,100,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $36,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,729,553. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $172.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

