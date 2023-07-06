Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Michael L. Speiser Sells 330,087 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $172.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

