Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Michael L. Speiser Sells 330,087 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $172.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.