Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonova from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sonova in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $52.09 on Friday. Sonova has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $73.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96.

Sonova Increases Dividend

About Sonova

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

(Free Report

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.