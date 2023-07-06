S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ STBA opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $101.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,658.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

