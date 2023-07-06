StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of APVO opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

