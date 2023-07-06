StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARGO. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 309,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 894.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

