StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lee Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 5.1 %

LEE opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 29.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.