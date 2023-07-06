StockNews.com Lowers Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance
Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $24.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bassett Furniture Industries
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.