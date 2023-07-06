StockNews.com Lowers Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $24.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 290,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

