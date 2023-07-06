StockNews.com Upgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Hold

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNP. UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

