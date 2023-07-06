StockNews.com Upgrades Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $88.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.02.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $3,222,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 85,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

