Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $423.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.