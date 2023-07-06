Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) & LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Financial Comparison

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of LiveVox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -110.35% -12.39% -3.98% LiveVox -23.41% -29.20% -16.14%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40 LiveVox 0 1 1 0 2.50

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $19.58, suggesting a potential upside of 230.24%. LiveVox has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 19.95%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than LiveVox.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and LiveVox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $93.92 million 0.42 -$89.26 million ($34.80) -0.17 LiveVox $140.80 million 1.74 -$37.47 million ($0.35) -7.54

LiveVox has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

