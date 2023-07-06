Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.56. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $33,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at $706,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $33,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $45,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,077.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,471,862 shares of company stock valued at $69,949,509 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,659,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,529,000 after purchasing an additional 548,474 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,556,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,407,000 after buying an additional 181,356 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $386,066,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,603 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.