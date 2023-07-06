SVB Leerink Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $8.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.78. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $34.62 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $41.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $42.76 EPS.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $717.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $752.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $758.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $563.82 and a 12 month high of $837.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,691 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.