Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.63.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Syneos Health by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 665,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after buying an additional 111,568 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,494.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 560,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 525,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

(Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.