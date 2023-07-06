Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.04.

SNV opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,846.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after purchasing an additional 228,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

