Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.71.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $70.81.

Insider Activity

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

