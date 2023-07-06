Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.7 %

TGT stock opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average of $155.03. Target has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.