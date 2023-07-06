TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research firms recently commented on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. TaskUs had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 144.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 111,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 124.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 187,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in TaskUs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after buying an additional 30,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TaskUs by 29.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

