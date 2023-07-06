Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,553,000 after buying an additional 437,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Teleflex by 141.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $237.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CL King began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

