Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERIC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 482,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

ERIC opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.