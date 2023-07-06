Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE TDC opened at $52.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 147.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,567,000 after purchasing an additional 748,428 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,412,000 after buying an additional 1,342,494 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in Teradata by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

