The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

FNLC opened at $24.54 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $271.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,106.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,543 shares in the company, valued at $214,258.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,988 shares of company stock worth $97,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

