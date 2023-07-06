The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 127.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $312.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

