The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $310.76 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

