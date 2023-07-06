The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 37,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Shares of HD stock opened at $310.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

