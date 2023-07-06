The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $219,033,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 480,979 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.7 %

SJM opened at $149.39 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -438.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

