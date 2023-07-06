The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 40.9% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Kroger by 3.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 221,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Kroger by 77.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

