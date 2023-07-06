The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

Shares of PNC opened at $126.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

