The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $358.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.