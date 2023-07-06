The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 26.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 40,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.