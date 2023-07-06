The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

