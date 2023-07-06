Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) & Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Critical Review

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Free Report) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Thorne HealthTech and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thorne HealthTech 4.24% 1.59% 1.03% Legend Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Legend Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Thorne HealthTech has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legend Biotech has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Thorne HealthTech and Legend Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thorne HealthTech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Legend Biotech 0 2 13 0 2.87

Thorne HealthTech currently has a consensus target price of $6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 46.54%. Legend Biotech has a consensus target price of $78.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.67%. Given Thorne HealthTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Thorne HealthTech is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thorne HealthTech and Legend Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thorne HealthTech $239.94 million 1.06 $15.67 million $0.19 24.84 Legend Biotech $103.30 million 109.25 -$446.35 million N/A N/A

Thorne HealthTech has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Biotech.

Summary

Thorne HealthTech beats Legend Biotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech, Inc., a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions. The company uses the Onegevity platform to map, integrate, and understand the biological features that describe the state of an individual's health, as well as provide actionable insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals to take a proactive approach to enhance and maintain their health. It primarily serves healthcare professionals, professional athletes, and professional sports and Olympic teams. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM). The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous CAR-T product candidates targeting various cancers, including Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia , gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

