Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Update

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,731.0 days.
Toho Stock Performance
Shares of TKCOF opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. Toho has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $40.80.
Toho Company Profile
