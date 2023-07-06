Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Down 18.7% in June

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Tokyo Electron Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.46. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $74.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

